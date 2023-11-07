Judicial inquiry ordered in hotel murder case

ISLAMABAD-In a private complaint hearing concerning the alleged murder of AJK-UK national Farooq Ali at a local hotel, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Islamabad issued notices to respondents. This includes the owner of a luxury hotel, requesting their presence in court. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the Sessions Court to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter related to Farooq Ali, who was found dead a year and a half ago at the Ramada Hotel in Islamabad. His heirs have claimed it was a premeditated murder and believe a fair trial will reveal the names behind this heinous crime.

Petitioner Dr. Rehiana B. Ali, Farooq Ali’s sister, stated that her brother had been residing at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Club Road, Islamabad since May 2021. She believes he was murdered on the 11th or the early hours of the 12th of March 2022. However, his body was only discovered on the 16th of March 2022. Advocate Sharafat A. Chaudhry, representing the petitioner, had earlier sought orders from the District and Sessions Judge for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. The petitioner has alleged that the police failed to conduct a proper investigation, resulting in no arrests of the nominated accused persons and a lack of properly collected evidence.

Advocate Sharafat also filed a private complaint for a judicial inquiry into the murder, which the Additional District and Sessions Judge dismissed on October 22. In response to this dismissal, Sharafat A. Chaudhry invoked the jurisdiction of the IHC and filed a criminal revision against the impugned order of the Additional District & Sessions Judge. He urged the court to set aside the Sessions Judge’s dismissal and issue directives to the Sessions Court for a judicial inquiry into the death, summoning the accused persons in the larger interest of justice.

A single-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Muhammad Tahir accepted the criminal revision petition and announced a 7-page order remanding the case to the Sessions Court for a judicial inquiry. According to the court order, Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad (West) Sikandar Khan, in response to the IHC decision, adjudicated the matter and directed 15 respondents in the case to appear in person before the court on November 13. These respondents include Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed, owner of Ramada Hotel by Wyndham Islamabad, Afzal Aslam Mirza, General Manager of Ramada, Khalid Zaheer, Chief Security, Abbas Gul, Front Office Manager, Muhammad Zaheer, Front Office Manager, Obaid Al Rehman Abbasi, Assistant Security Officer, Bahar Ali, Housekeeping Supervisor, Talha Khurshid, Supervisor Executive Lounge at Ramada Hotel, Hamid Nawaz, Butler of Executive Lounge, Shehzad Sajid, Minibar waiter, Dr. Niaz, On-call Doctor for Ramada Hotel, Tariq Mehmood, Sub-Inspector/I.O, Police Station Secretariat Islamabad, Qurban Ali Anwar, SHO of Secretariat Police Station, and Akram Nagra, Inspector of Islamabad Police.