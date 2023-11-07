Kelly Clarkson ready to begin afresh in NY

NEW YORK - Kelly Clarkson is ready to start afresh in New York after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022. A source spilled to Life & Style, “Kelly has a whole new outlook on life and love in New York.” “She feels like this is a fresh start for her,” said an insider. The American Idol alum is reportedly making new connection in the Big Apple for her guest lists at the show. “Kelly wants to network at these events, of course. She wouldn’t mind meeting someone new, either,” explained the source. Interestingly, a source dished that the singer is also set to “fall in love again”. “Kelly wants to date some hot guys and have the best time,” claimed an insider. A source also talked about her slimmed down new look, which is not because of Brandon. “Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation. But deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!” noted an insider. A source told the outlet, “She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure.” Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kelly is not rushing into anything but “there is no way she’s going to sit around being single forever”.