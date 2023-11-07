KMC officers fraudulently lease govt land worth billions of rupees

The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) officers have fraudulently leased government land worth billions of rupees.

The government land has been occupied by a school and a technical institution in Orangi Township where a former project director of Orangi had leased 70,000 yards of government land.

A per reports, around 13 residential and two commercial plots were leased fraudulently through forgery on the seized government land and the fake lease was provided by the Orangi Township additional director Atif Javed Khan.

It was reveled in the report former project director Orangi Township Rizwan Khan gave the lease authority to the additional director and was signed by the assistant director Abdul Manan QaimKhani.

The lease of residential plots on the government land was provided with the permission of Rizwan Khan.

The case has been referred to the legal department for action.