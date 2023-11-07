KP caretaker govt ready for holding elections: Minister

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Public Health Engineering, Aamir Durrani has confirmed the caretaker provincial government’s state of preparedness for the upcoming elections.

He said that the caretaker government has established communication with various departments to facilitate the election process, emphasising their commitment to ensuring transparent elections.

A meeting held to discuss election preparations took place in the Municipalities Committee Room, during which Aamir Durrani expressed his views. Key officials present at the meeting included Municipalities Secretary Daud Khan, Municipalities Special Secretary Muhammad Masood, Municipalities Coordinator Sajid Gul, and other relevant personnel.

The meeting encompassed detailed briefings on the country’s general election preparations, logistical challenges in polling stations for election staff, and security and weather-related measures.

Officials revealed plans to collaborate with the departments of Education, Health, Higher Education, Municipalities, and Rescue 1122 in addition to outlining security arrangements for Election Day.

Sensitivity surrounding polling stations in the province was also thoroughly discussed. Furthermore, officials explored topics like transportation, food provisions, and other necessities for election staff working in remote areas, along with the necessity of securing prior approval from Deputy Commissioners.

The meeting disclosed that the Chief Election Commissioner would soon conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire province to assess the election arrangements. The officials shared statistics on the total number of polling stations (14,310), sensitive polling stations (5,896), snow-affected polling stations (1,274), and flood-affected polling stations (120).