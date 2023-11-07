LESCO detects 68 power pilferers on 59th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 68 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 59th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Monday that the company had also submitted the FIR applications against 68 electricity thieves, out of which 38 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 10 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.