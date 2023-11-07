LESCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 35,771 defaulters

LAHORE, Nov 06 - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 1.14 billion from 35,771 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 54 days of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here Monday that during this period, LESCO officers, with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered outstanding dues of Rs 146.92 million from 4,728 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 263.18 million from 4,326 defaulters in Eastern Circle.