Mariculture workshop inspires Gwadar aquaculture

ISLAMABAD - The 2023 International Training Workshop on Mariculture Technologies held in Qingdao last week has inspired Pakistani scholars to develop sustainable aquaculture practices in Gwadar.

Focusing on advanced aquaculture techniques, the workshop provided scholars from various countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Ghana, with valuable knowledge and expertise, enabling them to contribute to the growth and sustainability of aquaculture in the region, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Aidah Baloch, a PhD scholar at the Ocean University of China (OUC) College of Fisheries, specialising in Fisheries Resources and with a passion for promoting sustainable aquaculture practices in Pakistan, was selected to participate in the workshop.

During the workshop, she actively engaged in various sessions and discussions with renowned experts, particularly those from the Yellow Sea Fisheries Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the practical training sessions, during which participants had the opportunity to visit mariculture facilities and observe firsthand the implementation of different technologies.

Along with other participants, Aidah took part in the China-ASEAN Fisheries Cooperation Forum & 26th China International Fisheries Expo and visited mariculture enterprises and research and development bases, gaining valuable experience and insights into the practical aspects of mariculture.

During the workshop, Aidah was exposed to various mariculture technologies, including fish breeding, feed management, disease control, and water quality monitoring.

The comprehensive training provided her with an in-depth understanding of the latest advancements and best practices employed in China’s highly successful aquaculture industry.

Aidah pointed out that many people’s livelihoods in the coastal belt of Balochistan were connected with the fisheries sector, and there were numerous challenges, such as non-seasonal fish catches and incomplete market size due to a lack of knowledge and awareness.

Inspired by the knowledge gained during the workshop, Aidah is dedicated to applying the skills and knowledge she acquired to further her research and implement sustainable aquaculture practices, leveraging the rich coastal resources of her hometown, Gwadar, after graduation.

Reflecting on her experience, Aidah expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the workshop. She stated, “The training workshop in Qingdao has been an incredible learning experience for me.”

“I have gained valuable knowledge and practical skills in mariculture technologies that will greatly contribute to my research and future endeavours. I hope this workshop can serve as an inspiration for other researchers and scholars in Pakistan to explore opportunities for international collaboration and knowledge exchange in the field of marine sciences,” she added.