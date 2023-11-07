Tuesday, November 07, 2023
NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan nationals

Agencies
November 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday started the registration process of undocumented Afghan nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on an emergency basis. NADRA has collected 22 mobile vans from all over the country and delivered them to Landi Kotal for the registration of citizens returning to Afghanistan, said the spokesperson.

As many as 20 counters will also be created at the transit point with the facility of mobile vans in which 140 employees of NADRA perform their duties 24 hours a day and night without any break. From November 1, NADRA has increased its daily registration capacity to 15,000 said the spokesperson adding that the senior officers of NADRA are present on the spot and all possible help is being given to the foreigners returning home.

