NIM delegation impressed by Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD -The Safe City Islamabad, under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, welcomed a delegation from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, attending the Mid-Career Management Course.

The delegation visited the Safe City Islamabad, including the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall. They received detailed information about the procedures and advantages of this project.

The delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad plays a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline. They were also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. These modern cameras play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. Notably, 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center. Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city, playing an essential role in identifying suspicious elements. The delegation also had the opportunity to meet with CPOSafe City/Traffic.

They acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits, expressing special gratitude to ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team for this successful visit.