Tuesday, November 07, 2023
No contact between Zardari, Sharif: PPP

SHAFQAT ALI
November 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that there had been no contact between PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif. PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi posted on X that “the news of Mian Nawaz Sharif contacting Asif Ali Zardari is false and holds no truth. We urge everyone to verify information before spreading it.” Earlier reports claimed Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari held a telephonic conversation yesterday and discussed “joining of forces.” Kundi said Nawaz Sharif’s dream of returning as a Prime Minister for the fourth time may just be a wish. “If he wishes to become the Prime Minister, there are no restrictions on his wishes but Lahore remained silent on his arrival (from self-imposed exile). On February 8, the PPP will also surprise everyone in Lahore,” he added. He said the PPP talks about a level playing field but the PML-N gets upset. “Why the faces of PML-N members show disappointment when they hear about a level playing field. Whether we get a level playing field or not, the PPP will win the elections just like in 1988,” he added. Kundi said the PPP leadership faces challenges but never abandons the field.

