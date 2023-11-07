NPO, APO host workshop on agri productivity

ISLAMABAD-The National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan, in partnership with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) in Tokyo, Japan, recently organized a significant international workshop focusing on “Improving Agricultural Productivity through Mechanization.”

The workshop was held in Lahore and attracted a diverse group of participants, including 19 overseas attendees from 10 APO member countries, along with seven local participants. This event brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss and promote innovative agricultural practices that can enhance productivity and crop quality.

The workshop’s primary goal was to foster a comprehensive understanding of the latest agricultural mechanization technologies, policies, and frameworks that support mechanization on smaller farms. The participants were privy to insights from international resource speakers hailing from Japan, Thailand, and Pakistan. These experts shared their knowledge on how mechanization can lead to timely field operations, increased productivity, reduced crop losses, and improved product quality, thus benefiting agriculture as a whole.

The opening ceremony of the workshop featured Sikandar Mustafa, Chairman of Millat Group of Companies and Millat Tractors, as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he expressed his appreciation for the vital role that APO plays in the development of the Asia-Pacific region. Mustafa also emphasized the need to revitalize commitment to achieving APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific.”

Mustafa further welcomed the international delegates and expressed gratitude to both APO and NPO for addressing this crucial topic. He noted that by working in collaboration with APO, Pakistan would be better equipped to find solutions to long-standing productivity challenges in the region.

His remarks underscored the importance of this international initiative in improving agricultural productivity and mechanization.

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) has a key role in complementing and strengthening the Ministry’s vision of “Economically Productive and Globally Competitive Pakistan.” NPO is dedicated to enhancing productivity and quality in Pakistan, which is critical for the country’s economic development.

Toshinori Mitsunaga, a Program Officer at APO, Tokyo, Japan, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its steadfast efforts in promoting the Productivity Movement. He praised the APO Country Director and NPO for their dedication and leadership. Mitsunaga also outlined the APO’s journey of success stories and major achievements in the region, highlighting the positive impact this organization has made in the Asia-Pacific region.

CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, offered his thanks to the Chief Guest, Chairman of Millat Group of Companies, and the APO Program Officer for their presence and valuable time.

He welcomed all the participants and resource persons and emphasized the Ministry’s vision of “Efficient, Sustainable, and Inclusive Industrial Development.” Chaudhry stressed the significant potential for improving the agriculture sector’s efficiencies, yields, and productivity through better farm equipment and machinery.