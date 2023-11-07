OIC meets in Riyadh on 12th on Gaza war

ISLAMABAD - An emergency extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been called on November 12 in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and devise a strategy accordingly.

The summit has been called at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its capacity as Chair of the current Islamic Summit.

The summit would discuss the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and would evolve a strategy for immediate ceasefire.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that the Foreign Office has received invitation from OIC Secretariat and subsequently delivered to the PM Office.

Day long summit would be addressed by participating countries and their leaders.