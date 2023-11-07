Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Pak Army officer among 4 martyred in anti-terror operation

Pak Army officer among 4 martyred in anti-terror operation
Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  A Pakistan Army officer and three soldiers were martyred in an intelligence- based operation (IBO) in Tirah area of Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Security forces conducted an IBO in Tirah on the reported presence of terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

During conduct of the operation, Pakistan Army troops led by Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, the media wing of military said. As a result of which three terrorists were killed, while three others got injured, it added.

The ISPR said that during the intense exchange of fire, Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider (43 years old, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (31 years old, resident of district Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (27 years old, resident of district Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (33 years old, resident of district Murree), having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Our Staff Reporter

