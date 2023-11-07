Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Pakistan Army takes big step towards promotion of girls’ education in S.Waziristan

2:31 PM | November 07, 2023
Pakistan Army has taken a big step towards promotion of girls’ education in South Waziristan.

According to details, the Army reconstructed and operationalized the government girls’ primary school in South Waziristan on an emergency basis after restoration of peace.

Pak Army has provided all required facilities in the school so that these daughters of nation become capable of moving forward along with other girls of the country.

The little girls and the local elders of area have thanked Pak Army for operationalizing the primary school.

