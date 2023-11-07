Pakistan’s exports to China surge by 26.42pc in 3 months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 26.42 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to China were recorded at $633.374 million during July-September (2023-24) against exports of $501.000 million during July- September (2022-23), showing growth of 26.42 per cent, SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 68.57 per cent from $167.923 million in September 2022, against the exports of $283.077 million in September 2023. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China rose by 42.29 per cent during September 2023 as compared to the exports of $198.932 million in August 2023, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 4.96 per cent in the first three months, falling from $7.385 billion to $7.018 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at $2744.241 million against $3233.046 million last year, showing a decline of 15.11 per cent in July-September (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 2.92 per cent, rising from $855.975 million in September 2022 against the imports of $880.972 million in September 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country dipped by 2.14 per cent during September 2023, as compared to the imports of $900.289 million during August 2023, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 23.81 per cent, from $16.355 billion to US $ 12.460 billion, according to the data.