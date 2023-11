Participants of 50th specialised training programme meet Sindh IGP

KARACHI - The participants of the 50th Specialised Training Programme met Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja at the Central Police Office Karachi as part of the study programme. They benefited from the information obtained during the lecture and briefing on all matters and measures related to policing, according to a spokesperson for Sindh Police on Monday. During the meeting, DIGP - Headquarters Sindh briefed the participants on the importance and effectiveness of IT-based policing, covering operational and investigative aspects and highlighting the successes achieved in combating crimes using modern techniques. Sindh IGP emphasised that the success of policing depends on the quality of the investigation. If all investigative issues are handled with innovation and technique, it becomes impossible for the accused to escape the law. He also pointed out that poor investigation quality can be exploited by the accused. The participants were reminded of the significance of their knowledge and skills in various fields, including field policing, investigation, research, interrogation, forensic science, and information technology. Later, the participants visited the Command and Control Centre at CPO to review the city’s monitoring issues. All AIGPs stationed at CPO, including DIGP Establishment and DIGP - IT, as well as the Project Director IT, participated in the meeting.