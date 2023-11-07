Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFA discards 1,200kg expired meat in Rawalpindi

APP
November 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 1,200 kilograms of expired beef, valued at Rs1.2 million, following its eco-friendly policy. The disposal took place at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s dumping site after the meat was seized during a raid on an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Narayan, Rawal Town 2.
The PFA also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at the nearest police station for violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar announced this development on Monday, stating that the action was taken following a tipoff. During the operation, the PFA team discovered stale and unwholesome beef stored in the warehouse, intended to be supplied to various restaurants and hotels at discounted rates using a counterfeit stamp that falsely claimed approval by the relevant authority.
According to a veterinary doctor, the beef was deemed unfit for human consumption and posed health risks. Raja Jahangir emphasized that butchers are only allowed to sell meat with approved veterinary stamps in the market, in compliance with the law. He warned that any violations of this regulation would be dealt with rigorously.
Raja Jahangir also urged the public to be vigilant about food adulteration in their surroundings and encouraged them to report any suspicious activities related to food to the PFA through the 1223 helpline.

MediaTek announces Dimensity 9300

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1699236170.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023