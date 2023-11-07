PFA discards 1,200kg expired meat in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 1,200 kilograms of expired beef, valued at Rs1.2 million, following its eco-friendly policy. The disposal took place at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s dumping site after the meat was seized during a raid on an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Narayan, Rawal Town 2.

The PFA also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at the nearest police station for violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar announced this development on Monday, stating that the action was taken following a tipoff. During the operation, the PFA team discovered stale and unwholesome beef stored in the warehouse, intended to be supplied to various restaurants and hotels at discounted rates using a counterfeit stamp that falsely claimed approval by the relevant authority.

According to a veterinary doctor, the beef was deemed unfit for human consumption and posed health risks. Raja Jahangir emphasized that butchers are only allowed to sell meat with approved veterinary stamps in the market, in compliance with the law. He warned that any violations of this regulation would be dealt with rigorously.

Raja Jahangir also urged the public to be vigilant about food adulteration in their surroundings and encouraged them to report any suspicious activities related to food to the PFA through the 1223 helpline.