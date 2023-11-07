PM approves ‘sole eligibility’ of civil servants for Federal Lodges

ISLAMABAD-The Prime Minister has approved an amendment to the rules for allotment in federal government hostels and lodges, restricting eligibility to only civil servants for accommodation.

Previously, all federal government employees from various departments, including autonomous and semi-autonomous government departments and corporations, were eligible for accommodation in these hostels and lodges.

There are a total of five such facilities in Islamabad, catering to the housing needs of federal government employees on a semi-permanent basis during their postings in the city.

Federal Lodge 1, Federal Lodge 2, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, and Chummari Hostel are allocated to both male and female government employees, while Fatima Jinnah Hostel is exclusively reserved for female officers.

According to the rules, accommodations in these lodges are allocated for a specified period, but records indicate that people retain possession for extended periods on various pretexts.

However, as these lodges were allocated to every federal government employee with a grade of 17 and above, availability for civil servants became increasingly challenging, leading to court litigations. As a result, the Ministry of Housing and Works moved a summary in this regard, under the intervention of the Islamabad High Court, proposing that these hostels and lodges be exclusively reserved for civil servants rather than being open to all federal government employees.

The Prime Minister approved the summary last week, and according to the approved amendment to the rules, only civil servants will be allowed allotment in these hostels.

Civil servants are generally considered to be officers who entered Pakistan’s civil service through competitive exams, such as the Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Inland Revenue, Audit, Customs, and others.

Sources reveal that currently, about 50 percent of the accommodations in the hostels and lodges are occupied by federal government employees who are not civil servants.

They also inform us that first, the amended rules will be submitted to the court, and subsequently, the ministry will have to annul the illegal allotments in light of the fresh amendments. This may not be a straightforward task, as each individual residing in these government buildings has their own connections and associations.