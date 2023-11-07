Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM emphasizes significance of Pak-Canada strong ties

PM emphasizes significance of Pak-Canada strong ties
Web Desk
8:04 AM | November 07, 2023
National

Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister and the High Commissioner discussed various aspects of Canada-Pakistan bilateral relations, including Canada's development programs in Pakistan, humanitarian support post 2022 floods, economic and trade ties as well as Canadian investments in Pakistan, particularly the Reko Diq Project.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and Canada.

He highlighted the steps being undertaken by the Government in priority areas, particularly for the stabilization of the economy, facilitation of foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council, and repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the support extended by Pakistan to Canada's Afghan Relocation Program.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023