PM says govt to ensure healthcare

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government would ensure the common man’s access to the basic healthcare, for it being the right of every citizen.

In a meeting with WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala here, the PM appreciated the world health body as well as other partners for extending their support in the reformation of country’s health sector.

He also lauded the WHO’s support for upgradation of health facilities across Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the mobile health clinics and ambulances provided by the WHO would help in provision of basic health facilities to the people at their doorstep, even those living in remote areas.

The prime minister was told that the mega project for upgradation of 464 health facilities would complete in two months. Besides providing health facilities, the mobile health units would also be linked with the central healthcare system that would also enable them to refer the patients to the major hospitals.

Later, chairing a meeting regarding issues related to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) here, the prime minister ordered the police authorities to take strict action against the drug dealers supplying drugs and narcotics in and around the educational institutions.

The meeting discussed in detail the ICT’s administrative issues, law and order situation and anti-narcotics’ issues.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take special measures for the protection of schools besides taking necessary steps on priority basis for the establishment of Dolphin Force in Islamabad. The meeting was briefed in detail about illegal encroachments, the development projects under Capital Development Authority, performance of the ICT Police and other issues.

The prime minister ordered to immediately resolve the problems created by the showrooms established in various parts of the city to trade vehicles that cause problems of traffic and parking in the respective areas.

A comprehensive plan of a Car City should be made at a suitable location for the exhibition, auction and sale of vehicles in Islamabad, he instructed.

PM Kakar also said that an effective strategy should be devised to reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

The meeting was informed that 160 new buses would soon arrive in the city that would help making the public transport system in the city more effective. The prime minister directed that a central digital system should be made for registration of cars in all cities across the country including Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in his condolence message, the caretaker PM expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider and three other soldiers in Tirah area of Khyber district.

The Prime Minister prayed for the martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Khush Dil Khan, Naik Rafiq Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer. He expressed his sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for their patience.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation is proud of its martyrs.

He reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till complete elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.