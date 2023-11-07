PML-N likely to offer MQM-P seat adjustment in upcoming elections

A major breakthrough is expected which can change the political landscape in the urban centres of Sindh as sources say the PML-N will offer the MQM-P seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections.

This proposal is to be presented, the sources say, to an MQM delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui which has arrived in Lahore to meet three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N eyes a permanent role in the politics of Karachi and other urban centres of the province.

It is must be mentioned that the PML-N always has had a potential to attract Urdu-speaking voters but failed to materialise the goal due to various reasons – including a weak party organisation and the desire to avoid political confrontation with the PPP.

However, the PML-N is currently focused on developing a national outlook by winning seats in all the provinces and regions to dispel the impression that the party is limited to the central and upper Punjab.

On the other hand, the MQM-P too requires a partnership given the divisions within its ranks and the PML-N offers the best option because of the PPP’s poor governance record.

With Karachi housing a large population of voters from all parts of Pakistan, any understanding with the MQM-P over seat adjustment for national and provincial assemblies’ seat will provide a great opportunity to challenge the PPP in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the visiting MQM leadership and Nawaz will cover a whole range of issues including economic affairs and the related future policies.

The seat adjustment proposal comes after the PML-N leaders had openly talked about an electoral alliance with the MQM-P and the JUI-F. But later it emerged that Bashir Memon – who has recently joined the party – had also contacted Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Pagara for electoral collaboration.

On the other hand, there are reports that the PML-N is seriously considering to nominate Memon as the party’s Sindh chapter president with an aim to make the provincial leadership independent of Lahore’s influence for decision making.

Persistent interference by the PML-N central leaders in Sindh is the main criticism that the party has been facing and the reported decision can help it reaching voters across the province.