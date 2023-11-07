PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest 2024 elections

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday announced that they would be jointly contesting the upcoming general elections — scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

The development comes following a meeting of an MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party's Model Town secretariat.

Later, speaking to the media, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said, "It had been decided that both parties will contest February 8 polls jointly".

“Both parties have agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current crises and to put Pakistan back on the path of development. The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas. The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days,” a PML-N statement issued after the meeting stated.

As the general elections approach, the rifts between PML-N and PPP have become deeper as the latter is persistently voicing concerns regarding the absence of equal opportunities to prove itself ahead of the polls.

The Bilawal-led party has claimed that the PML-N has denied a level playing field in the upcoming polls.

Recently, the PPP also said that it was open to forging an alliance with any political party including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Nawaz-led party.

Speaking about the political and economic conditions in the country, Sattar said that no party is in a position to steer the country out of the crisis singlehandedly.

"There is a need for broader understanding and cooperation," said the MQM-P leader, adding that a joint strategy will be adopted in the elections.

Sattar also spoke about Karachi, saying that the port city generates 60% of the revenue. "National consensus has to be reached for the solution of all the problems in Karachi," he added.

Meanwhile, Kamal said that it was the parties' political, moral, and constitutional responsibility to understand the issues of the country, stressing that Pakistan has to be taken out of crises with strong leadership.

He also highlighted that the country needed strong and tough decisions to deal with the issues. "IMF (International Monetary Fund) cannot take Pakistan out of crises, but Karachi can," said Kamal

It is must be mentioned that the PML-N always has had a potential to attract Urdu-speaking voters but failed to materialise the goal due to various reasons – including a weak party organisation and the desire to avoid political confrontation with the PPP.

However, the PML-N is currently focused on developing a national outlook by winning seats in all the provinces and regions to dispel the impression that the party is limited to the central and upper Punjab.

On the other hand, the MQM-P too requires a partnership given the divisions within its ranks and the PML-N offers the best option because of the PPP’s poor governance record.

With Karachi housing a large population of voters from all parts of Pakistan, any understanding with the MQM-P over seat adjustment for national and provincial assemblies’ seat will provide a great opportunity to challenge the PPP in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the visiting MQM leadership and Nawaz will cover a whole range of issues including economic affairs and the related future policies.

The seat adjustment proposal comes after the PML-N leaders had openly talked about an electoral alliance with the MQM-P and the JUI-F. But later it emerged that Bashir Memon – who has recently joined the party – had also contacted Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Pagara for electoral collaboration.

On the other hand, there are reports that the PML-N is seriously considering to nominate Memon as the party’s Sindh chapter president with an aim to make the provincial leadership independent of Lahore’s influence for decision making.

Persistent interference by the PML-N central leaders in Sindh is the main criticism that the party has been facing and the reported decision can help it reaching voters across the province.