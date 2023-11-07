PML-N, PPP foil move in Senate to form body for long-term economic planning

ISLAMABAD - The PML-N and PPP on Monday in the Senate scuttled a move for creation of an independent ‘supra body’ for long-term economic planning in the country. The house rejected a motion seeking leave of the House to introduce the Pakistan Future Council Bill, 2023, with a majority of votes. As many as 25 votes were polled against the proposed bill moved by PTI Senator Sania Nishtar and 16 votes were in cast in favour of it.

The proposed bill sought to establish an independent Pakistan Future Council as a federal advisory council to ensure long term economic policy. Senator Nishtar while explaining the bill said there was no independent institutions in the country for economic decision making and thus through conflict of interest, the government controlled institutions are not taken into account.

PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi opposed the bill saying there was no need for it. She said the Planning Committee was doing its job very well. She underlined that only parliamentary system could provide a high powered and highly credible decision making forum. She also opposed separation of politics from economy and the move for a supra body binding the elected government. Former federal minister and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman agreed that Pakistan needed a long term economic planning, but stressed that this was the job of governments.

Opposing the idea of future council, she said the bill seeks to take away power from the government and impose a supra body on it. JUI-F Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri also opposed the bill, saying that the parliament was incomplete and there was no emergency to introduce the law. Former law minister and MQM lawmaker Farogh Naseem proposed a change in the bill to separate politics from economy.