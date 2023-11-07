Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N, PPP foil move in Senate to form body for long-term economic planning

PML-N, PPP foil move in Senate to form body for long-term economic planning
Imran Mukhtar
November 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The PML-N and PPP on Monday in the Senate scuttled a move for creation of an independent ‘supra body’ for long-term economic planning in the country. The house rejected a motion seeking leave of the House to introduce the Pakistan Future Council Bill, 2023, with a majority of votes. As many as 25 votes were polled against the proposed bill moved by PTI Senator Sania Nishtar and 16 votes were in cast in favour of it.

The proposed bill sought to establish an independent Pakistan Future Council as a federal advisory council to ensure long term economic policy. Senator Nishtar while explaining the bill said there was no independent institutions in the country for economic decision making and thus through conflict of interest, the government controlled institutions are not taken into account.

PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi opposed the bill saying there was no need for it. She said the Planning Committee was doing its job very well. She underlined that only parliamentary system could provide a high powered and highly credible decision making forum. She also opposed separation of politics from economy and the move for a supra body binding the elected government. Former federal minister and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman agreed that Pakistan needed a long term economic planning, but stressed that this was the job of governments. 

AUP, AFRC ink MoU to promote research activities

Opposing the idea of future council, she said the bill seeks to take away power from the government and impose a supra body on it. JUI-F Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri also opposed the bill, saying that the parliament was incomplete and there was no emergency to introduce the law. Former law minister and MQM lawmaker Farogh Naseem proposed a change in the bill to separate politics from economy.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1699236170.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023