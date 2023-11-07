PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has established a manifesto committee, comprising 33 members, to help define the party’s vision and objectives.

As per a notification by Ahsan Iqbal, the committee’s members were publicly disclosed following the endorsement of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Comprising members from all four provinces of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and representatives of minority communities within the party, this inclusive committee is led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The manifesto committee boasts distinguished members, including Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Saad Rafiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Khurram Dastgir, all contributing their valuable experience and expertise to the team.

Additional committee members, such as Rana Ehsan Afzal, Rao Ajmal, Riyazul Haque, Senator Mosadik Malik and Barrister Zafarullah, are actively participating in shaping the PML-N’s future policy goals.

Key figures within the manifesto committee, including Dr Tariq Fazal, Pir Sabir Shah, Akhtiar Wali, Khildas Kohistani and Bashir Memon, demonstrate the party’s dedication to inclusive representation as they play a pivotal role in shaping the party’s agenda.

The committee also includes Raheela Durrani, Secretary Information Sindh, Azma Bokhari, Secretary Information Punjab, as well as Nasir Mehmood, Kamran Michael, Nuzahat Sadiq and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman from Gilgit-Baltistan, Shah Ghulam Qadir from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan, Barrister Amjad Malik, Salma Butt, Ashiq Kirmani, Rahila Khadim Hussain and Rana Sikandar Hayat are also included in the committee.

The committee also features Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Sheza Fatima Khawaja.