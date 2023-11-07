PPP leader lashes out at PML-N

LAHORE - General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Monday while responding to the press conference of central PML ( N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb said that “Blue Eyed plus” don’t want election, they want selection. Maryam Aurangzeb’s press conference was based on euphoria and wishful thinking, he added. He also said PPP is present in the election field from the beginning, he said. He said in his desire for selection, Nawaz Sharif did not consider it appropriate to demand the date of the election. Right now, there is a question on contesting Nawaz Sharif’s election is also a question mark. How he becomes the prime minister. He said how Nawaz Sharif can solve the problems of the people. Murraza said that Nawaz Sharif should ask about the performance of sixteen month government from Ishaq Dar.