PPP leaders express confidence in sweeping general elections

KARACHI-Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PPP will sweep the upcoming general elections across the country, while PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani says that the results of the by-elections of local bodies held on Sunday have proved that the people of Karachi are only with the PPP.

They expressed such views while addressing a press conference at Media Cell Bilawal House here on Monday. Surendar Valasai, the incharge Media Cell Bilawal House and PPP Karachi Division Leader Sardar Nazakat Ali were also present. Sharjeel Inam Memon and Saeed Ghani further said that all the other parties except the PPP are shying away from going to the elections, and only the PPP is ready for the elections. They said that PPP will enter the election field with the vision of uniting the entire nation. PPP leaders said that the by-elections of the local bodies held on Sunday in Sindh were also swept by the PPP, adding that the by-election did not allow the opponents to make false accusations of rigging on the PPP. “In the upcoming general election, PPP will emerge as the largest party in Karachi,” they added.

The two leaders, who were ministers during the previous PPP provincial government in Sindh, criticised the freezing of funds for development projects in the province by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and caretaker governments and said that development projects should not be stopped at all, adding that neither the ECP nor the caretakers have such powers. “Due to the freezing of development projects, the hardships of the people are increasing,” they added. PPP leaders said that all the historical initiatives of the country are taken by the their party’s leadership, adding that the nuclear programme of the country was given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, while the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as foreign minister not only presented Pakistan’s strong case at every forum, but also exposed the Indian prime minister to the world as the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’,” they pointed out.

PPP leaders, in their press conference, strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and barbarism in Gaza by Israel and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian people.