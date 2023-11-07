Prince Harry rejects offer of reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William

LONDON - Prince Harry won’t be having an anticipated reunion with the Royal Family anytime soon. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly declined an invitation from King Charles to attend his 75th birthday party next week. The silver jubilee milestone celebration of the British monarch will be joined by his close friends and family at Clarence House. The latest snub by the Spare author follows his refusal to spend the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in Scotland in September. A friend of the King reflected on the nature of relationship between the fatherson duo in a conversation with The Sunday Times. “When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet,” they explained. “But he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one,” the pal continued. “There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon.” “There is the sense of a coolingoff period from the family that is under way after the aftershocks of the book and interviews. “But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is,” they added. In the meantime, Prince Harry may be estranged from his brother Prince William, but he seems to share similar concerns regarding a major issue relating to their family jewels. In the past months, Meghan Markle has made several appearances, including the Invictus Games, in which she was spotted without her engagement ring. The ring, which features diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection, holds “emotional significance” to both Harry and William despite their differences. Professional stylist, Oriona Robb, told GB News that there are “various explanations” why the former Suits actress is not wearing her engagement ring. Robb explained that since the ring was designed by Harry himself with his mother’s jewels, it holds “significant amount of sentimental value.” Hence, “considering the sentimental value attached to the ring, it’s understandable that the ring holds emotional significance for both Prince William and Prince Harry, as it serves as a symbol of their mother’s legacy