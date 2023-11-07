Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela  

RAWALPINDI - Lok Mela in Islamabad hosted a vibrant Punjab Folk Night, featuring traditional songs of Punjab. Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed, attended the folk night as the chief guest.

Nayyar Ali and Suleman Sunny served as hosts, while Afshan Zebi, Nooran Lal, Aslam Lohar, Sain Riaz, Bashir Lohar, Shaukat Dholi, Rizwana Khan, Muhammad Hamza, Dr. Nagina, and Shaukat Khan Simi Folk Dance Group delivered outstanding performances. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Director Waqar Ahmed praised the unique place of Punjab’s folk songs in the country’s culture, with traditions, simplicity, and sincere love representing the essence of Punjab’s people.