RCCI team calls on Romanian diplomat

Rawalpindi-A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by President Saqib Rafiq, met with H.E Mr Eduard-Robert PREDA, Charge D’Affaires/Minister Plenipotentiary at the Romanian Embassy on Monday.

According to an RCCI spokesman, the Charge D’Affaires of the Romanian Embassy appreciated RCCI’s efforts in promoting trade and diplomatic ties, urging Pakistani businessmen to explore trade and investment opportunities for mutual benefit.

During the meeting, Saqib Rafiq suggested exploring opportunities in non-conventional sectors, including Pharma, IT, Services, Surgical Goods, Machinery tools, and parts. He emphasized that Pakistan considers Romania an important country, not only in the context of the EU but also due to Romania’s historical role as a supporter of multilateralism.

The discussions included matters related to enhancing bilateral trade, investment opportunities, networking, chamber-to-chamber connectivity, exploring new markets, and the visit of trade delegations, as well as information sharing from both sides to enhance trade relations and explore potential cooperation between both countries.

President Saqib Rafiq also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mr Nicolae Goia (late), Former Ambassador of Romania in Islamabad.