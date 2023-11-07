Reaching the stars- SAPPHIRE goes next-gen!

Pakistan’s favourite fashion retailer Sapphire, a brand we've adored for its exclusive collection of apparel and home products, has added another feather to its hat of success. It opened its doors to a brand new concept store in the vibrant epicenter of DHA Lahore's Y-Block, proudly announcing its latest marvel, a cutting-edge Next Gen store, on Sunday, 5th November. Notable faces of the city were present at the super successful launch event. Actor Sarah Khan also graced the event and made it more distinct.

This new store encapsulates the essence of the brand’s new signature store aesthetic — a blend of contemporary elegance and innovative design, where form works with function in perfect harmony. A standout feature of this store is its pioneering visual technology, elevating the shopping experience to unprecedented heights.

The retail paradise shows different spaces that are open for exploration, featuring carefully curated collections of unstitched fabric, ready to wear, Western attires, menswear, Sapphire Home Collection as well as Sapphire’s first ever SAPPHIRE x YOU Customization Station. It is now open for the customers to feel the luxurious experience since the shopping enthusiasts were eagerly looking forward to the launch of this one-of-a-kind store.

The next gen store welcomes you with awe-inspiring screen that starts from behind the counter and stretches along the ceiling playing specially commissioned 3D artworks. Next to the counter is the Beauty Zone that has its own separate pod area, the Gifting Station (which gives the facility of gift wrapping as well!) features exclusive gift boxes, luxurious fitting rooms and of course the latest collections are exquisitely displayed on rails and mannequin displays.

Sapphire’s latest Next Gen store is a true testament to the brand’s trademark vision of fusing innovation, design, and technology in the world of fashion. However, only by taking a stroll through the store and letting your imagination wander while discovering the different areas, prints, designs and materials of the brand, you can sense the reality of such tech-inspired, nex-gen stores!