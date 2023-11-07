SBBWU conducts first-ever women literature festival

Peshawar - The inaugural ceremony of Dosti Peshawar Women’s Literature Festival, 1st Edition held on Monday in District Assembly Hall, Peshawar City, was a success in bringing together renowned poetesses, authors, readers and academicians for inspiring and empowering future generation.

Inaugural ceremony conducted by Dr Sadia Nazeer. Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor of Benazir Women University welcomed the chief guest Dr Parveen Azam, wife of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Mayor Capital Metropolitan City Haji Zubair Ali, all the guests and attendees for showing their presence at the inaugural of festival.

Prof Dr Safia in her speech spoke about the significance of women’s involvement and contribution to literature and the need to support and encourage gender equality in the field of literature. She expressed the pride Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University holds for hosting first ever Women’s Literature Festival. She keyed up about the successful four days of literature festival and its sessions. Bushra Farrukh, first PTV announcer and chairperson of Karwan-e-Hawa began the festival with her thought provoking key note speech. Ms Bushrra said that women have always been an important part of literature, adding she stated that literature is the reflection of a society.

Haji Zubair Ali, Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, addressed audience by congratulating Prof Dr Safia Ahmed on conducting the first ever women literature festival as a VC of SBBWU. He expressed the commitment of the government in balancing gender equality in multiple areas of society.

He emphasised on the importance of reading books and to use social media for the promotion of literature. He believed that Peshawar women’s Literature Festival successfully combine literature with empowerment and this would be celebrated under the banner of literature festival.

Dr Parveen Azam Khan thanked Prof Dr Safia Ahmed and the organising team for making her a part of first ever Women Literature Festival. She appreciated the role literature plays in the society and how literature depicted the historical background of Peshawar its beautiful customs and culture.