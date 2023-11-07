SC dismisses Punjab IGP’s appeal against LHC verdict to reinstate Constable

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Monday turned down an appeal of Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police seeking the dismissal of constable Aslam who was accused of involving in indecent activities during off-duty time with a woman.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of a petition filed by Punjab IG police challenging the decision of the Lahore High Court which had restored Constable Muhammad Aslam who was dismissed on the charges of misconduct. During the hearing, Punjab additional advocate general informed the court that Constable Muhammad Aslam was found involved in the immoral activities with a woman.

At this, the Chief Justice remarked that the woman claimed that the constable was her husband. But the AAG contested the assertion saying that the woman was a prostitute. He claimed that the police was tipped about the constable and they followed him and raided a house in which he entered. Expressing his annoyance over the police action, the Chief Justice remarked, “Do the Punjab police spy on their own officials to know who spends his night in whose house?” Justice Athar asked that how the police could raid a private house without a warrant. He remarked that the police were abusing their authority by conducting illegal raids. The judge also wondered that if the Supreme Court should endorse the illegal action of the police. Then, Justice Isa asked from AAG that who was standing behind him. The AAG replied that he was SP Investigation, Bahawalnagar.

The CJP reprimanded the SP Investigation and asked from him, “Is the crime rate zero in Bahawalnagar today as you prefer to come to the court yourself for a minor case? What is the personal interest of the SP Investigation in this case? How far is Bahawalnagar from Islamabad?” The AAG replied that Bahawalnagar was 700 km away from Islamabad. The Chief Justice asked that have the police officers come at their own expense or will they take TA/DA from the government. The AAG told the court that according to police officers, they have instructions that they should personally appear in cases to be heard in the Supreme Court Room No 1. Justice Isa remarked that the presence of the police officers in the court was giving an impression as if it were a case of extreme importance. Later, he dismissed the Punjab IG police’s petition and upheld the decision of the Lahore High Court.