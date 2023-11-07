SC moved against refugees repatriation

ISLAMABD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been asked to restrain the federation from detaining and forcefully deporting or otherwise harassing Afghans who are either refugees or an asylum-seekers and possess POR, ACC and asylum seeker applications issued by the UNHCR.

In this regard, former PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar and others on Monday through Umar Gilani Advocate urged the apex court’s registrar office to allot a case number and schedule a date for hearing.

The petitioners prayed the top court to “protect the fundamental rights of millions of people” residing in Pakistan under Article 4.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that the “impugned directive” being undertaken by the “apex committee” of the caretaker cabinet “effectively amounts to a reversal of a 45-year-old Pakistani state policy of hospitality and leniency towards refugees, asylum-seekers and other migrants from the Afghan borders”.

“Besides, it is causing massive violations of fundamental rights and rulings of Superior Courts including Aamir Aman vs. Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2020 Sindh 533), Rahil Azizi versus The State (W.P. No. 1666/2023) and Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor versus Government of Pakistan (PLD 2021 Islamabad 305,” it added. Advocate Gilani urged the registrar’s office to “take urgent notice of the matter and to take all steps necessary for upholding the laws and the Constitution, and providing inexpensive and expeditions justice”.