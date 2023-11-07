Scholympics Games Season 3 launched

BAHAWALPUR -The Department of School Edu­cation South Punjab-organized Scholympics Games Season 3 has been launched.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar inaugurated the Scholym­pics Games and administered the oath to the players. Thousands of students participated in the open­ing ceremony held at Dring Sta­dium Bahawalpur. Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, Deputy Com­missioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and all administrative secretaries of South Punjab were also present in the opening ceremony.

The players from the schools of South Punjab marched in front of the stage, saluted, and lit the torch. Special children and trans­gender teams also participated in the march past. An Olympic Village has been set up in Baha­walpur. The Scholympics Games will continue from November 6 to November 11. More than 2100 athletes will compete to win gold, silver and bronze medals.

In addition to the students of public and private schools of southern Punjab, provincial level teams of Gilgit, Kashmir, KPK, Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab are also participating in these compe­titions, while students of religious schools and transgenders are also competing to win medals.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, in his address, congratulat­ed the Department of Schools Ed­ucation for organizing the games, saying, “Sports and education are inseparable. A healthy mind is found in a healthy body and sports are essential for a healthy body. Sports activities build self-confidence, increase social inter­action, and develop discipline and sportsmanship.”

Captain (R) Saqib Zafar said that the Scholympics Games will provide an opportunity for young talent to come forward and these Games will prove to be a nursery for producing international ath­letes. He further said that the per­formance of the School Education Department has been exemplary in all respects. The establishment of transgender schools and the re­lease of the Green Book on climate change are proud initiatives. Cap­tain (R) Saqib Zafar hoped that the Department of School Education South Punjab would continue this journey of success.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham Anwar said: “The Scholympics Games is a unique initiative of the School Education Department, which will have far-reaching results. He said that Ba­hawalpur Division is proud to host Scholympics Games Season 3.”

Additional Secretary of School Education Department Sarosh Fatima and Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haq said that table tennis, football, hockey, bad­minton cricket, race, athletics, discus throw, javelin throw, long jump and high jump are included in the Olympic Games.