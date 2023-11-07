Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Separatists kill around 20 in Cameroon attack

November 07, 2023
YAOUNDÉ - Separatist rebels killed around 20 people, including women and children, on Monday in an attack on a village in one of Cameroon’s restive anglophone regions, security and local officials said. The attack occurred in the village of Egbekaw in western Cameroon where rebels and government forces have clashed for seven years. “The attack left around 20 dead, men, women and children, and 10 seriously injured people are in hospital,” a senior regional administrative official said on condition of anonymity. A security forces official and an official from a governmental body also confirmed the attack and provisional toll. Cameroon’s primarily English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been gripped by conflict since separatists declared independence in 2017.

