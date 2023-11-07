Shafqat Ali Khan’s Name Removed from BL and PCL

LAHORE - Following a court directive issued on September 22, 2023, instructing the removal of Shafqat Ali Khan’s name from BL and PCL, the legal proceedings culminated in a pivotal compliance hearing on October 30, 2023. This directive mandated the physical presence of DG passport and immigration and also DG NADRA to fulfill the order issued in September. During the scheduled court appearance, the Directors-General of Passport and NADRA presented a comprehensive array of reports and fulfilled the necessary requirements. The court verified the compliance, confirming the successful removal of Shafqat Ali Khan’s name from both BL and PCL records, marking a substantial milestone in the legal process.