Sindh govt announces holiday for Hindu community on Nov 13 to mark Holi

KARACHI-The Sindh government on Monday announced a holiday for the Hindu community of the province on the festive occasion of Holi. According to a notification issued by the provincial government, “The festival of Holi will be a holiday for the Hindu community on November 13.” The Hindu community in Pakistan on November 13, will celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, with full enthusiasm and festivity. The notification states that next Monday will be a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of the ‘festival of lights’ for all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government. Earlier, the provincial government had announced a public holiday on Iqbal Day – observed annually November 9, according to a notification. The day will be a public holiday in Sindh, and the notification was issued to all government departments.