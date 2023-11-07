Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Sindh LG By-election: PPP emerges as major political party

STAFF REPORT
November 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has emerged as a majority party in local bodies’ by-election in Sindh province. As per unofficial results, the PPP has secured six out of 10 seats in five districts of Karachi division including all the three seats of Union Committee chairmen in South, Kiamari and Malir districts.
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad are among the winners who won a Union Committee chairman seat each in Sadr and Gadap towns to meet legal requirements for retaining their respective offices. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami won two seats from central and East districts while PTI secured one seat. An independent candidate also secures a seat of councilor.

STAFF REPORT

