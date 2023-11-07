Sir Syed University leads collaborative efforts at SW’23 in Croatia

KARACHI-Dean of Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, gave a comprehensive and impressive presentation regarding “Massive Information by a Plethora of Devices for Climate Protection through ICT” at the twenty-sixth Strategic Workshop (SW’23), held in the picturesque city of Dubrovnik, Croatia that brought together renowned experts and academics to deliberate on the pressing theme.

The eminent speaker and Session Chair, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, underscored the critical need to confront the contemporary challenges of climate change through the integration of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as indispensable tools for effective climate protection strategies. The talk emphasised the imperative of a sophisticated mapping of the information landscape at a massive scale to unleash the potential of ICT in addressing climate-related issues. Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir explored how smart technologies, driven by data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, empower decision-makers to understand the intricate relationship between Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate resilience. A special focus was placed on the climate change scenario in Pakistan, earning appreciative recognition from all workshop participants.

Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir’s active involvement in the workshop extended to moderating a pivotal panel discussion. The discussion culminated in a resounding consensus regarding the establishment of collaborative partnerships among Pakistan, Thailand, and India to form at least two formidable consortia. These consortia aim to address global needs closely aligned with the workshop’s central theme. The intended collaboration will strategically harness the workshop’s theme to match the priorities of the Erasmus+ Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE) programme. The goal is to craft robust funding proposals promptly to meet the deadline set for February 2024. Professor Ramjee Prasad, another distinguished participant, pledged to convene an online follow-up meeting to rally associates from Thailand and India for this collaborative effort. Prof Adnan Shahid underscored the ease with which European universities could be brought on board once the Asian partners were finalised. Prof Peter Lindgren expressed his keen interest in initiating both Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE) and International Credit Mobility projects with universities in Pakistan.

This strategic workshop featured prominent delegates from Denmark, Germany, Belgium, India, Pakistan, Portugal, and Spain, underscoring the global importance of the discussions and collaborations that unfolded during the event.