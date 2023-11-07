Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match 

MEXICO - Poland’s Iga Swiatek knocked out rival Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 6-2 in the semi-final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun on Sunday, putting the world number one ranking within her reach ahead of Monday’s title match. The win by the cool and collected Swiatek sets up a final showdown with American Jessica Pegula, and she can end the year on top if she is able to hoist the tro­phy. The current number one Sabalenka ended Swiatek’s WTA Finals campaign in the penultimate stage a year ago but lacked her usual lethal power in Cancun, as a flurry of forehand errors under­mined her best efforts. The win kept alive a hot streak for Swiatek, who won the China Open last month. “Thank you guys for coming. Thank you for cheering. I really appreci­ate it. You give us energy to play from December to No­vember. I’mreally grateful. See you tomorrow,” Swiatek told the crowd after the match. She faces a tough challenge against an in-form Pegula, who shredded the US Open champion Coco Gauff 6-2 6-1 to reach the title match on Saturday. “Jessie (Pegula) is a great player, and she fully de­serves to be in the final of any tournament,” Swiatek said. “I know it’s not going to be easy. “There’s a lot to think about. I’m just going to focus on myself tomorrow. She’sreally solid and can handle every­thing mentally. I’ll try to do my best and give 100%. That’s all I can do.” Neither finalist has dropped a set so far in Cancun. Pegula beat Swiatek in their last meeting in the Montreal semi-final.