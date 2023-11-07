Tractor trolley accident claims two lives in Chunian

CHUNIAN - A tragic accident occurred in Chunian when a tractor trolley loaded with fodder overturned, resulting in the loss of two lives. The victims, both young individuals, died on the spot. They were identified as residents of Thatthi Otagargaon. Upon receiving the distressing news, a team from Rescue 1122 swiftly arrived at the accident site. They worked diligently to extricate the deceased from beneath the overturned fodder and later handed over the bodies to their grieving families. The incident cast a pall of mourning over the local area.