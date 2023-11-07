Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tractor trolley accident claims two lives in Chunian

Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

CHUNIAN   -  A tragic accident occurred in Chunian when a tractor trolley loaded with fodder overturned, resulting in the loss of two lives. The victims, both young individuals, died on the spot. They were identified as residents of Thatthi Otagargaon. Upon receiving the distressing news, a team from Rescue 1122 swiftly arrived at the accident site. They worked diligently to extricate the deceased from beneath the overturned fodder and later handed over the bodies to their grieving families. The incident cast a pall of mourning over the local area.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1699236170.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023