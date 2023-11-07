Traffic police impound 40,519 smoke-emitting vehicles in city

LAHORE - The Lahore traffic police intensified crackdown on vehicles that cause smog, impounded 40,519 vehicles in different police stations during the last 15 days, and issued challan tickets to 11,813 vehicles amounting to Rs 2,000 each. DSP Shahdara Circle Malik Tanveer told APP that the traffic police have become active to check smog. He said that indiscriminate action was being taken against government or semi-government employees, more effective action is being taken this year than last year. It is smoke that is harmful to human health, he added. Separately, Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi said smoke-emitting vehicles would not be allowed to ply the roads of provincial metropolis. “If someone deputed on duty was found negligent in enforcing the laws, they will be dealt with sternly,” he added. He said a tree planting drive had also been launched in Lahore in a bid to control smog. “In this connection, the Punjab Transport Authority (PTC) Enforcement Wing has also intensified operations against smoke-emitting vehicles and particularly the transport of public and private schools, colleges and universities,” Qazi added. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, during a meeting held here on Monday, reviewed the progress of various development schemes of police stations. The meeting reviewed the pace of work of different development schemes and welfare based projects of police stations. DIG Operation Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and SSP (Admn) Atif Nazeer gave a detailed briefing about the uplift schemes of police department Lahore. The meeting discussed in detail regarding the construction of new police stations, improvement of police stations condition and shifting them at rental buildings carried out under the project of special initiative for police stations. The meeting was especially briefed about the completion of 50 police stations under the said scheme. The CCPO stressed upon to make early functioning of Bhatti Gate Police Station and other development projects continued under Annual Development Programme (ADP). He said that setting up of more police stations was dire need of the hour as per proportion of the population of Lahore. Police stations were being strengthened with modern equipments and facilities, he said and added the police stations were being modernised with the state-of-art facilities under the vision of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi. Public must get positive impact from the up-gradation of police stations. He further instructed the staff of Lahore police to behave politely with the people coming to the police station for the redressal of their complaints.