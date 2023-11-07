TRC team calls on PRCS chief

ISLAMABAD - In a significant step towards strengthening the bonds of humanitarian collaboration, head of delegation from Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), Ergest Limka met with Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.

The call on, held at National Headquarter of Pakistan Red Crescent here on Monday, showcased the commitment of these two esteemed organisations to work hand in hand for the betterment of communities in Pakistan.

The meeting commenced with warm greetings and expressions of solidarity from Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent, who emphasised the longstanding relationship between the two organisations. Sardar Shahid Laghari acknowledged the pivotal role that Turkish Red Crescent has played in providing support and assistance during numerous humanitarian crises, both within Pakistan and on a global scale.

Head of Delegation Ergest Limka, representing TRC, reciprocated the sentiment and reaffirmed their dedication to support PRCS in humanitarian endeavours. He commended Pakistan Red Crescent for its tireless efforts in humanitarian work within the country.

The discussions during the meeting revolved around various aspects of their cooperation, including disaster response, health services, and community development initiatives. Both sides agreed to further enhance collaboration in disaster preparedness, relief efforts, and capacity building.

Expressing gratitude for the continuous support, PRCS Chairman assured Ergest Limka of a close working relationship to fortify the partnership and deliver impactful, life-saving services to those in need. The meeting culminated with a symbolic exchange of tokens of appreciation, signifying the shared commitment of both parties to alleviate suffering and enhance the well-being of vulnerable communities.