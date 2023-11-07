US wants free, fair elections in Pakistan: State Department

The US State Department said on Monday that the United States was committed to ensuring that the next general elections in Pakistan would be free and fair.

In a press briefing, Vedant Patel said the US is not focusing on candidates in the upcoming Pakistan general elections.

“Did not have an assessment on the makeup of candidates or the representation of any specific political party,” the US State Department principal deputy spokesperson said when questioned about the potential exclusion of a prominent leader like the PTI chairman due to his imprisonment.

Patel emphasized that such decisions are for the people of Pakistan to determine.

Replying to a query about increasing hate against the US and Israel after the Gaza war, Vedant Patel said, we [US] respect freedom of speech and adjusting the travel advisory in light of the present circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.