We can reach anywhere, Israel threatens Middle East as Gaza death toll tops 10,000

GAZA/TEL AVIV - In what appears to be a clear threat to the Arab nations, Israeli forces Monday claimed that Israel can ‘reach anywhere in the Mideast’ amid ongoing war against Hamas as the Gaza death toll tops 10,000.

While visiting the Israeli Air Force’s fleet of F-35I fighter jets, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi warned that Israel “knows how to reach anywhere in the Middle East.”

“We are already a month into the war and we are also constantly ready for other areas,” says Halevi to soldiers at the Nevatim airbase. “This [air] base knows how to reach anywhere in the Middle East.” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children, calling for an urgent ceasefire in the enclave. The death toll in Gaza now exceeds 10,000 after nearly one month of Israeli bombardment, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday as the offensive against the Palestinian militant group showed signs of intensifying.

“Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and U.N. facilities – including shelters. No one is safe,” Guterres told reporters.

“At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel,” he said. Hamas October 7 attack left 1,400 dead in Israel and saw over 240 hostages taken, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no letup despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.