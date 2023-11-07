Women urged to monthly self-examine for breast cancer

Rawalpindi-Begum Samina Alvi, wife of the President of Pakistan, emphasized the importance of a five-minute monthly self-examination to detect breast cancer at an early stage, potentially saving the lives of thousands of Pakistani women. With 44,000 deaths due to breast cancer in Pakistan, raising awareness about early diagnosis is crucial.

Speaking at a breast cancer awareness seminar at the Behbud Association of Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Samina Alvi stressed the need to eliminate the taboo surrounding breast cancer. She pointed out that while the world has a 98 percent recovery rate from breast cancer, Pakistan faces a high mortality rate due to late-stage detection due to insufficient mammographic facilities.

Samina Alvi highlighted that breast cancer affects women of all ages, including teenage girls as young as 12-14. She urged women and girls to learn a simple five-minute self-examination routine and share this knowledge with at least 20 other women in their circle.

Additionally, Samina Alvi announced a donation of Rs 500,000 on behalf of her family to the Behbud Mother and Child Hospital. She also emphasized the importance of inclusiveness for persons with disabilities, mental health support, and a harassment-free environment for women, calling for better education and employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals.

Lt Gen (retd) Nigar Johar, the country’s first three-star woman general in the Pakistan Army, emphasized that one in eight women globally dies of breast cancer, making it a significant health issue. She highlighted the country’s goal of reducing breast cancer mortality by 25 percent in alignment with the World Health Organization’s global health objectives.

Nigar Johar noted improvements in diagnostic modalities in Pakistan, including radiography, mammography, and gene mutation testing. However, she stressed the importance of Lady Health Workers in effectively disseminating information among women across the nation.

Abida Malik, President of the Behbud Association of Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s five-decade history of supporting generations through economic empowerment, skill development, education, and healthcare projects. She mentioned that the association was already providing outdoor medical services and planning to establish a 100-bed hospital for the underprivileged.

A panel discussion featuring doctors, psychologists, and a breast cancer survivor underscored the significance of early diagnosis and addressed the challenges of mental trauma faced by patients and their families.