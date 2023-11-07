Workshop on sustainable buildings held

Peshawar - An inaugural consultative workshop for the project ‘The Transformation of the Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway Towards Clean, Green and Sustainable Buildings’ organised by CISNR University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar held at a local hotel in Islamabad, on Monday.

The project is a joint venture of UET Peshawar, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) Islamabad, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through GIZ Pakistan.

The chief guest, Dr Sardar Moazzam, Managing Director, NEECA said NEECA had introduced the national Energy conservation code in 2011 but due to lack of awareness among the stakeholders including government, industry and academia, the code was not implemented properly.

“We are now at a stage where NEECA has got the financial support of BMZ through GIZ, partners including ABAD Builders, a major developer in construction sector in Pakistan that helped us in implementing it at the building design stage, he added. He said NEECA has made it mandatory for the developers to get the energy conservation certificate for buildings.