Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on sustainable buildings held

Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  An inaugural consultative workshop for the project ‘The Transformation of the Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway Towards Clean, Green and Sustainable Buildings’ organised by CISNR University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar held at a local hotel in Islamabad, on Monday.

The project is a joint venture of UET Peshawar, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) Islamabad, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through GIZ Pakistan.

The chief guest, Dr Sardar Moazzam, Managing Director, NEECA said NEECA had introduced the national Energy conservation code in 2011 but due to lack of awareness among the stakeholders including government, industry and academia, the code was not implemented properly.

“We are now at a stage where NEECA has got the financial support of BMZ through GIZ, partners including ABAD Builders, a major developer in construction sector in Pakistan that helped us in implementing it at the building design stage, he added. He said NEECA has made it mandatory for the developers to get the energy conservation certificate for buildings.

AUP, AFRC ink MoU to promote research activities

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1699236170.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023