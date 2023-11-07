Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Xi says China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners

Xi says China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners
Agencies
November 07, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   Chinese President Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday their two countries stood to become “trusting partners” and were on the “correct path of improving and developing relations”, state broadcaster CCTV said. The two leaders met in Beijing during a four-day state visit by Albanese to China, a high-water mark in their nations’ ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade. China and Australia, Xi said on Monday, “have no historical grievances or disputes and no fundamental conflict of interests, and can totally become mutually trusting and mutually successful partners”. Xi told Albanese that Beijing hoped to “fully develop the potential of the China- Australia free trade agreement and open up cooperation in new fields including climate change and the green economy”. “Through both sides’ efforts, China and Australia have resumed exchanges in various fields and returned to the correct path of improving and developing relations,” Xi said, according to CCTV. “Where there are efforts to cause disturbances in the Asia Pacific region, we must firstly stay vigilant, and secondly oppose them,” the Chinese leader said. China, Xi said, is keen to “develop more trilateral and multilateral cooperation” with Australia.

AUP, AFRC ink MoU to promote research activities

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1699236170.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023