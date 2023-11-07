Zaka Ashraf dispels rumours of rift in Pakistan team 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf opened up on the alleged rift within the Pakistan men’s cricket team. Speaking to the media on Monday, the PCB head cleared the air on the ongoing controversy regarding the national team, who are participating in the ICC World Cup 2023. Zaka Ashraf categorically denied any rift within the players and blamed ‘cricket enemies’ for spreading the false rumours. “There is no infighting in the team,” said Ashraf. “The whole team is united. These baseless stories are created by the enemies of the game.” Meanwhile, Zaka Ashraf also hinted that Pakistan cricketers will be allowed to play only one franchise league apart from Pakistan Super League (PSL). He acknowledged that Pakistan cricketers were preferring to play franchise leagues across the world as they were relatively underpaid. “Our cricketers get very little money,” Zaka regretted, noting that the PCB was considering to raise payments so that they delightfully sign central contacts.