Zaka Ashraf dispels rumours of rift in Pakistan team 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Commit­tee Chairman Zaka Ashraf opened up on the alleged rift within the Pakistan men’s cricket team. Speaking to the media on Monday, the PCB head cleared the air on the ongoing controversy regard­ing the national team, who are participating in the ICC World Cup 2023. Zaka Ashraf categorically denied any rift within the players and blamed ‘cricket enemies’ for spread­ing the false rumours. “There is no infighting in the team,” said Ashraf. “The whole team is united. These baseless sto­ries are created by the ene­mies of the game.” Meanwhile, Zaka Ashraf also hinted that Pakistan cricketers will be al­lowed to play only one fran­chise league apart from Paki­stan Super League (PSL). He acknowledged that Pakistan cricketers were preferring to play franchise leagues across the world as they were rela­tively underpaid. “Our cricket­ers get very little money,” Zaka regretted, noting that the PCB was considering to raise pay­ments so that they delightfully sign central contacts.