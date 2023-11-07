Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Zardari optimistic to win general elections

SHAFQAT ALI
November 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Former president Asif Ali Zardari yesterday expressed optimism to win the general elections after success in the Karachi municipal by-elections. The Pakistan People’s Party supremo said the party was set to register win in the February 8 general elections. “The sun of February 8 will rise with the news of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory. The days of sufferings for the people are almost over, the PPP will end their problems,” he said. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the General Elections 2024 date after a consensus was reached between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP announced to hold General Elections on February 8, 2024, after a recent consultative meeting held between President Dr Arif Alvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. Formal notifications have been issued by both the ECP headquarters and the President’s House.

SHAFQAT ALI

